Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: On track for training camp

The Panthers except McMillan (ankle) to be ready for the start of training camp, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McMillan missed some time during OTAs due to what was initially labeled a foot issue, but it is now being dubbed ankle soreness. He participated in practice during the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340, the 2025 first-rounder is not dressed for practice Wednesday. McMillan himself said Wednesday that he currently feels good and expects to be ready for training camp in July, Kaye reports, an indication that his reps may simply be being capped as a precaution at minicamp. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, head coach Dave Canales said that Carolina's plan is for McMillan to take part in two of the team's three minicamp practices, so the wideout should be back on the field Thursday.