McMillan recorded three receptions on five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

McMillan got the attention of Sauce Gardner (concussion) for most of the game, which led to limited opportunity and production. Ultimately, he was held to five targets and three receptions for the second consecutive game, combining to record only 62 yards in that span. Things could open a bit for McMillan in Week 8 against Buffalo, as the Panthers will almost certainly have to have an effective passing attack to have hope of keeping pace in the contest.