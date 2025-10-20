Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Overshadowed by Legette
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan recorded three receptions on five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
McMillan got the attention of Sauce Gardner (concussion) for most of the game, which led to limited opportunity and production. Ultimately, he was held to five targets and three receptions for the second consecutive game, combining to record only 62 yards in that span. Things could open a bit for McMillan in Week 8 against Buffalo, as the Panthers will almost certainly have to have an effective passing attack to have hope of keeping pace in the contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Scores first two career TDs•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Leads air attack again Sunday•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Paces pass catchers in loss•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Cleared to play Week 4•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Expected to play vs. NE•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Deemed questionable, plans to play•