McMillan recorded two receptions on four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

McMillan tied for the team lead in targets, though both Jalen Coker and Tommy Tremble also had four targets. McMillan managed a 21-yard reception late in the second quarter to convert on fourth down, but he was otherwise unable to impact the game. He has now been held below 50 receiving yards in three straight games, though this performance also ended his three-contest touchdown streak.