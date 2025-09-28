McMillan secured four of eight targets for 62 yards in the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

McMillan had been listed as questionable coming into the afternoon due to a calf issue, but the rookie first-round pick kept up his strong play while recording a team-high receiving yardage total. McMillan also tied with Tommy Tremble for the team lead in targets, and given the disastrous team outcome for Carolina, the talented wideout's numbers were respectable. The Arizona product has risen above the Panthers' offensive struggles overall to eclipse the 60-yard mark in three of his first four NFL games, and he'll look to capitalize on a favorable matchup against the shaky Dolphins defense in a Week 5 home matchup next Sunday afternoon.