McMillan brought in six of 10 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

McMillan finished with team-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, and he delivered the seventh touchdown catch of his career on a 22-yard grab just before halftime. The rookie first-round pick's catch and yardage totals were both McMillan's best over the last four games, and he'll next take on the daunting challenge of the Seahawks' secondary in a Week 17 home matchup next Sunday.