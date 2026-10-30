McMillan brought in six of 11 targets for 57 yards in the Panthers' 27-19 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

McMillan led the Panthers in receiving yards despite generating a modest total, and the second-year wideout has now fallen under 60 receiving yards in consecutive games for the first time this season. McMillan does have at least six grabs in three of the past four games and a trio of double-digit target tallies on the season, so he continues to sport a formidable fantasy floor despite Bryce Young's current struggles. Carolina's air attack may have a tough time bouncing back in Week 9, however, as the stingy Broncos defense comes to town on Sunday, Nov. 8.