McMillan (leg) has been participating in team drills at training camp this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan missed some time at minicamp after colliding with a defender, but he seems to be past the minor issue and is all systems go for the start of training camp. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 Draft back in April, McMillan should immediately slot in as the Panthers' starting X receiver on the outside. His average draft position has been dipping in recent weeks, and the rookie looks like a potential bargain in the sixth and seventh rounds of early-summer fantasy drafts.