McMillan (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The star rookie was a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness, but despite the questionable tag, he was always expected to suit up. McMillan has taken over as the Panthers' No. 1 wideout this season, collecting multiple receptions in all but one appearance thus far, and he has five touchdowns over his past five games, including a career-high 8-130-2 line in Atlanta during Week 11.