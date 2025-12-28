McMillan was added to the Panthers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, with the wideout now being listed as questionable for the contest due to an illness.

Fortunately for those considering the wideout in Week 17 fantasy lineups, Carolina kicks off among the early slate of games at 1 p.m. ET. If McMillan is unavailable for the contest, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Brycen Tremayne, Jimmy Horn and Hunter Renfrow would be left as Carolina's available options at receiver.