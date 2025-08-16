McMillan failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Panthers' 20-3 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

The rookie first-round pick couldn't follow up his eye-catching 2-43 receiving line from Carolina's preseason opener. McMillan naturally was out there with the rest of the Panthers' projected starters over the first two drives, but Bryce Young didn't deliver a very accurate ball on one of his two targets, per Darin Gantt of the team's official site. McMillan's quiet afternoon notwithstanding, he projects for a significant role as a top target for Young right from the onset of his NFL career, and based on David Newton of ESPN.com's report, McMillan will sit out the preseason finale against the Steelers on Thursday with the rest of Carolina's first-team offense.