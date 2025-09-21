McMillan recorded three receptions on eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons.

McMillan was plenty involved in the Carolina offense, as he doubled Carolina's next-closest pass catcher in targets. That didn't translate into much production, though he still showed impressive flashes, including making a leaping contested catch as well as a 23-yard reception out of the slot in the first quarter. McMillan has had a promising start to his rookie season, though his stat lines could be inconsistent due to the nature of the Panthers' offense.