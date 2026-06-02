Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Remains idle with foot injury

McMillan (foot) remains sidelined for Tuesday's OTAs practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan's injury isn't believed to be serious, and there's been minimal reporting on the issue, suggesting his absence is more precautionary than anything else. It's still something worth monitoring over the summer ahead of minicamp and then training camp later next month. With McMillan sidelined, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette and rookie Chris Brazzell should see more reps with the first-team offense.