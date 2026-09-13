McMillan caught five of eight targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, McMillan had just one catch for 14 yards in the first half, but he was able to pad his numbers after halftime as the Panthers' offense tried in vain to keep pace. Jalen Coker (8-138-2 on nine targets) was Bryce Young's favorite target on the afternoon, but he and McMillan were the only two Carolina wide receivers to catch a pass in the contest, a good sign for the future volume of both. McMillan will look to build on this performance in Week 2 on the road against the Falcons.