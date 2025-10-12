McMillan secured three of five targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 30-27 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

As his final line indicates, the rookie first-round pick made excellent use of his trio of catches, turning two of them into 19- and two-yard touchdown grabs for the first pair of end-zone trips of his career. Otherwise, McMillan's reception, yardage and target totals all tied or served as new season lows, making it a mixed bag of a day to an extent from a fantasy perspective. Nevertheless, McMillan's role as Carolina's No. 1 receiver is as iron clad as it gets, but he's likely to draw plenty of Sauce Gardner's attention in a Week 7 visit to the Jets next Sunday afternoon.