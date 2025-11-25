McMillan brought in two of seven targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 20-9 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

McMillan finished just a yard behind Rico Dowdle for the team lead in receiving yards, and although that came on a modest total, it was an acceptable number when factoring in Bryce Young threw for just 169 yards on the night. McMillan also recorded his third touchdown grab over the last two games on a 29-yard reception late in the third quarter, rounding out his fantasy production nicely. McMillan will aim for a boost in production in a Week 13 home matchup against the red-hot Rams, although that also lines up as a daunting challenge for the inconsistent Young.