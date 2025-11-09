McMillan (hamstring) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McMillan was a late-week addition to the injury report Friday after the hamstring issue resulted in him being a limited participant in the Panthers' practice session that day. Fortunately, the injury doesn't seem to be too significant for the rookie first-round pick, though it's fair to wonder if he'll be able to play a full complement of snaps. McMillan owns a 41-558-2 receiving line on 69 targets through nine appearances on the season.