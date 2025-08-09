McMillan caught two of five targets for a game-high 43 yards in Friday's 30-10 preseason loss to the Browns.

The eighth overall pick in the 2025 Draft got the start and played the entire first half, but all his production came in the first quarter with Bryce Young under center. The duo connected on a deep shot down the sideline for a 30-yard gain to launch Carolina's second drive of the game, as McMillan beat his man on a jump ball, and he added a 13-yard catch later in the possession for a first down. Young then looked his way in the end zone, but the rookie wideout dropped a sure TD to put a blemish on what was otherwise an impressive introduction to NFL game action. McMillan's two later incompletions came with Andy Dalton under center. Young could be poised for a Year 3 breakout, and McMillan already appears locked in as his top target, setting him up for potentially high volume in the Panthers passing game.