McMillan (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Panthers' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

McMillan first missed practice due to a hamstring injury on Aug. 18 but was back on the field on Aug. 26. Now more than a week later, he doesn't have any limitations at all, paving the way for him to make his pro debut Sunday in Jacksonville. With veteran WR Adam Thielen getting traded to the Vikings last week, McMillan is the unquestioned No. 1 option in Carolina's passing game for QB Bryce Young.