McMillan brought in four of six targets for 85 yards and lost a fumble in the Panthers' 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday.

McMillan paced the Panthers in receiving yards while checking in second to Jalen Coker in both receptions and targets. The rookie wideout's loss fumble came on Carolina's desperation lateral-heavy final play, when he lost the handle at his own 36-yard line to quell any chance of an extremely longshot bid to score a touchdown with no time remaining. McMillan did mange to get over the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his production, finishing his first NFL regular campaign with a 70-1,014-7 line while appearing in all 17 games. If the Falcons are able to defeat the Saints on Sunday, McMillan will also have his first NFL postseason appearance to look forward to in next weekend's wild-card round.