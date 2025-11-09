McMillan (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After McMillan was added to the Panthers' Week 10 practice report Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, coach Dave Canales expressed "concern" for the rookie wide receiver's status due to something that "popped up" during drills, per Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. McMillan thus took a questionable designation into the weekend, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that he was expected to suit up for Sunday's game, which has come to pass. It's unclear if McMillan will have a cap on his snaps, but considering New Orleans' defense has allowed the fourth-most TDs (11) and 10th-most yards per target (8.3) to opposing WRs in nine contests this season, he's a decent enough bet to take advantage of any looks he gets from QB Bryce Young.