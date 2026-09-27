McMillan brought in two of five targets for 17 yards in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The Panthers' No. 1 receiver fell victim to a Browns defense that played aggressively for the second straight game. Cleveland brought pressure on Bryce Young throughout while recording a trio of sacks and picking him off once, and McMillan's production suffered as a result. McMillan's catch and receiving yardage totals tied for and qualified as the second-lowest figures of his career, respectively, making it an all-around forgettable afternoon for the second-year wideout. McMillan and the rest of the Panthers offense will look to regroup and atone for the stumble in a Week 4 primetime home showdown against the Lions next Sunday night, and McMillan will be in line for an even heavier workload than usual if Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is unable to suit up.