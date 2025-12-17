McMillan (foot/ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan is sitting out Carolina's first practice session of Week 16 due to a pair of injuries. He wasn't listed on the team's injury report leading up to Week 15's loss to the Saints, in which he tallied two catches for 25 yards on four targets, the lowest yardage total of his NFL career. The rookie first-round pick will have two more opportunities to retake the practice field ahead of Sunday's key divisional matchup against the Buccaneers. Head coach Dave Canales said McMillan is day-to-day, per David Newton of ESPN.com.