McMillan (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against Tampa Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan's practice reps during Week 12 prep were limited due to a foot injury that cropped up following the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Ravens in Week 11. The lack of an injury tag puts the second-year wide receiver on track to play in Monday's NFC South tilt against a Buccaneers defense that will be without starting safety Antoine Winfield (ankle) and rotational defensive back Benjamin Morrison (hamstring). McMillan has a 29-346-2 receiving line on 48 targets over his last six outings since the Panthers' Week 5 bye.