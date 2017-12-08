Panthers' Thomas Davis: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Vikings
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Davis (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Vikings and won't be held to a "pitch count" in terms of his snap total, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Davis was able to practice fully Friday, which likely cleared up any concern the Panthers may have had about the linebacker's health heading into the weekend. The veteran was limited heading into last week's loss to the Saints with the hamstring issue and played a season-low 25 defensive snaps as a result, finishing with two tackles. Davis' availability to return to a full workload this week takes on greater importance with fellow starting outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) ruled out.
More News
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Will play Week 13•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Strains thigh Sunday•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Injures thigh Sunday•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Full participant in Thursday's practice•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Gets sack versus Eagles•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...