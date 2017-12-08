Panthers' Thomas Davis: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Davis (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Vikings and won't be held to a "pitch count" in terms of his snap total, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was able to practice fully Friday, which likely cleared up any concern the Panthers may have had about the linebacker's health heading into the weekend. The veteran was limited heading into last week's loss to the Saints with the hamstring issue and played a season-low 25 defensive snaps as a result, finishing with two tackles. Davis' availability to return to a full workload this week takes on greater importance with fellow starting outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) ruled out.