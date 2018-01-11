Panthers' Thomas Davis: Endures statistical decline

Davis finished with 76 tackles (52 solo), 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 15 games played this season.

Davis broke his streak of five straight seasons with at least 100 tackles, evidencing a decline in his performance level. In his defense, the veteran battled a rib injury early in the campaign, then dealt with a couple minor ailments prior to being suspended for Week 16 due to an illegal hit. Combined, that hurt Davis' production, but at 34 years old, it appears the long-time standout may finally be showing signs of slowing down. Even so, he remains an reliable tackler who should remain instrumental to the Panthers defense in 2018, the final year of his current contract.