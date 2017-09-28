Play

Panthers' Thomas Davis: Fails to practice for second straight day

Davis (ribs) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Though Davis was held out of practice for the second straight day, head coach Ron Rivera clarified that the linebacker was in attendance for the session and could have a shot at taking the field in the team's final practice of the week Friday. The veteran sustained the rib injury in the Week 3 loss to the Saints, during which he totaled seven tackles.

