Panthers' Thomas Davis: Full participant in Thursday's practice

Davis (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Thomas was limited with the knee injury Wednesday, but after a full session Thursday, the linebacker should be a full go for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Falcons. Thomas' 39 total tackles this season are third most on the Panthers.

