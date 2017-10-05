Panthers' Thomas Davis: Full participant Thursday
Davis (rib) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Davis was held out of practice Wednesday for what appears to have been a maintenance day, as he was a full participant Thursday. Davis played through the injury in Sunday's win over the Patriots, but only participated on 53 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Consequently, it's possible that David could play another limited role in Sunday's game against the Lions.
