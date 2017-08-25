Play

Panthers' Thomas Davis: Gets a preseason sack

Davis posted three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.

Davis has finished with triple-digit tackles in five straight seasons, while combining for a handful of sacks and interceptions more years than not. Despite being 34 years old, Davis has shown no signs of slowing down, making him an exceptional IDP value.

