Panthers' Thomas Davis: Gets preseason sack

Davis posted three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.

Davis has finished with triple-digit tackles in five straight seasons, while also turning in a handful of sacks and interceptions in several of those campaigns. Even at age 34, he's shown no signs of slowing down, making him an exceptional IDP value.

