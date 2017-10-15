Panthers' Thomas Davis: Gets sack versus Eagles
Davis finished with six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Davis' production was limited while carrying a ribs injury the past couple weeks, but the veteran returned to his usual workload Thursday, playing 89 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps. In doing so, he managed his most tackles since Week 3, while recording his second sack of the season to boot.
