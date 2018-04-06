Panthers' Thomas Davis: Handed four-game ban

Davis received a four-game suspension for a violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

In the aftermath of a 76-tackle campaign, Davis announced on Jan. 12 that he intended to retire following the upcoming campaign, which will mark his 14th as a pro. He released a video on his Twitter account, post-suspension, and appeared to intimate his career may continue beyond 2018. "Who knows? Maybe this isn't my last year," he said. Before he makes such a decision, though, Davis will miss the first four games of the season.