Panthers' Thomas Davis: Headed to Los Angeles
Davis intends to sign with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Davis started 158 of 176 games in 14 years with Carolina, primarily playing weakside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme. He figures to man the same position in Los Angeles, but there's no assurance of a three-down role heading into his age-36 season. Davis remained productive on a per-play basis in 2018, piling up 79 tackles (46 solo), six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries on 650 defensive snaps in 12 games. His four absences were the result of a PED suspension at the beginning of the season.
