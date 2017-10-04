Panthers' Thomas Davis: Held out of practice Wednesday

Davis (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Davis played through the injury in Sunday's 33-30 win over New England, but he only logged two tackles while playing 53 percent of the defensive snaps. Shaq Thompson replaced Davis when the Panthers only had two linebackers on the field, taking full advantage by finishing second on the team with 10 tackles. While Davis seemingly avoided a setback, he could be looking at another limited role Sunday in Detroit.