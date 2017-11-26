Panthers' Thomas Davis: Injures thigh Sunday

Davis suffered a thigh injury against the Jets on Sunday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Davis had a season-high nine tackles (four solo) before leaving Sunday's game. He hasn't missed a game since the 2016 season, and Ben Jacobs likely will take over weak-side linebacker duties if Davis' injury is long term.

