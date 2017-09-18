Panthers' Thomas Davis: Leads team in tackles
Davis registered seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.
Davis leads Carolina with 14 stops through two games this season. The veteran's total Sunday included one tackle for loss, and he once again played the entirety of the Panthers' defensive snaps.
