Panthers' Thomas Davis: Leaves game with rib injury

Davis (ribs) left Sunday's game against the Saints and is questionable to return.

Davis currently leads the Panthers with 14 tackles (12 solo), and he has recorded one sack as well. If Davis is unable to return, expect to see second-year linebacker, Jared Norris, to slot in for his first career defensive snaps.

