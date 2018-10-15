Panthers' Thomas Davis: Makes season debut

Davis returned from suspension to finish with six tackles (five solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.

Davis' 2018 debut saw him play nearly 90 percent of the defensive snaps and trail only running mate Luke Kuechly for Carolina's lead in tackles. The veteran's return figures to provide a nice boost to the Panthers defense going forward, as he and Kuechly have long comprised one of the league's best linebacking duos.