Panthers' Thomas Davis: No limitations Thursday

Davis (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Davis has been banged up the past few weeks, nursing first a hamstring issue and then a back injury. As such, he's tallied just six tackles (five solo) on 99 defensive snaps during that span. Of those, he managed to log all 74 snaps on defense this past Sunday against the Vikings, which should be repeated this weekend versus the Packers.