Panthers' Thomas Davis: Non-participant Saturday

Davis did not participate at Saturday's practice but he doesn't have an injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Davis didn't practice Thursday either -- also non-injury related -- but doesn't have an injury designation, so he's good to go for Monday's game against the Saints. The 35-year-old should take up his usual starting role at weakside linebacker against Drew Brees and the high-powered New Orleans offense.

