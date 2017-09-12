Play

Panthers' Thomas Davis: Paces team in tackles

Davis recorded seven solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's season opener versus the 49ers.

Davis tied partner in crime Luke Kuechly for Carolina's lead in total tackles. While Kuechly picked off a pass, Davis contributed something extra in the form of a sack. Even at 34 years old, Davis remains a highly productive IDP commodity.

