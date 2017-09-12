Panthers' Thomas Davis: Paces team in tackles
Davis recorded seven solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's season opener versus the 49ers.
Davis tied partner in crime Luke Kuechly for Carolina's lead in total tackles. While Kuechly picked off a pass, Davis contributed something extra in the form of a sack. Even at 34 years old, Davis remains a highly productive IDP commodity.
More News
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Gets preseason sack•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Signs one-year extension with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Could see reduced workload in 2017•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Leads Panthers in tackles•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Records 12 stops in Saturday loss•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Eight stops Sunday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...