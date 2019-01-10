Panthers' Thomas Davis: Panthers moving on

Davis announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the Panthers will not re-sign him for 2019.

Davis is set to become an unrestricted free agent and said he has no plans to retire despite his first choice being to remain with the Panthers. The veteran linebacker will turn 36 in March, and had 79 tackles (46 solo) and two fumble recoveries in 12 games, as he missed the first four games of the season due to suspension. Davis has been in Carolina since being drafted during the first round in 2005's draft, but will have to don a new uniform if he is to take the field in 2019.