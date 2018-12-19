Panthers' Thomas Davis: Posts season high
Davis finished with 12 tackles (nine solo) in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.
Davis trailed only running mate Luke Kuechly for Carolina's team lead in tackles. In doing so, the veteran set a new season high. Surprisingly, it was the first time Davis posted double-digit stops in a game this season, taking his tally to 69 tackles with two tilts left.
