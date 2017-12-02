Panthers' Thomas Davis: Questionable for Week 13

Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Davis strained his hamstring in last Sunday's win over the Jets and only put in a pair of limited practices this week. It's unclear how likely he is to play Sunday, and Ben Jacobs is likely to step in at weak-side linebacker should Davis be unable to play against the Saints.

