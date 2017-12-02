Panthers' Thomas Davis: Questionable for Week 13
Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Davis strained his hamstring in last Sunday's win over the Jets and only put in a pair of limited practices this week. It's unclear how likely he is to play Sunday, and Ben Jacobs is likely to step in at weak-side linebacker should Davis be unable to play against the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Strains thigh Sunday•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Injures thigh Sunday•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Full participant in Thursday's practice•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Gets sack versus Eagles•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Involvement scaled back•
-
Panthers' Thomas Davis: Full participant Thursday•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.