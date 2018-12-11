Panthers' Thomas Davis: Recovers two fumbles

Davis finished with six tackles (three solo) and recovered two fumbles in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.

Davis did his best to help Carolina get back in the win column, but even claiming two turnovers by himself wasn't enough. To make matters worse, the Panthers are next tasked with slowing down Drew Brees and the Saints' high-powered offense in Week 15.

