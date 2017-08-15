Panthers' Thomas Davis: Signs one-year extension with Carolina
The Panthers signed Davis to a one-year, $6.75 million extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davis, who the Panthers seemingly want to retire as a Panther, is now signed through the 2018 season. Should health cooperate, Carolina now has its trio of starting linebackers under contract for at least the next two seasons.
