Panthers' Thomas Davis: Signs one-year extension with Carolina

The Panthers signed Davis to a one-year, $6.75 million extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis, who the Panthers seemingly want to retire as a Panther, is now signed through the 2018 season. Should health cooperate, Carolina now has its trio of starting linebackers under contract for at least the next two seasons.

