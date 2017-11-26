Panthers' Thomas Davis: Strains thigh Sunday
Davis said after Sunday's 35-27 victory versus the Jets that he suffered a strained muscle in his thigh, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Thomas set a season high with nine tackles (four solo), matching Luke Kuechly for the team lead. Regarding his ability to suit up next Sunday at New Orleans, Davis is of the belief he'll do so, but added, "We'll see." His progress through practice this week will weigh in the Panthers' decision-making process.
