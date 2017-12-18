Panthers' Thomas Davis: Suspended for two games
Davis has been suspended two games for his hit on Davante Adams (concussion) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Davis plans to appeal the suspension, with the recent history of similar cases suggesting he has a shot to get the ban knocked down to one game. There's no question his blindside hit on Adams was dangerously high, and Davis already has a lengthy history of fines, though it could be argued that's almost inevitable for a player with 163 career regular-season appearances and 1,007 tackles. He's fallen off the IDP map this season, often relegated to a part-time role while battling various injuries. Davis did play every snap on defense the past two weeks, so his upcoming absence could free up a three-down role for Shaq Thompson (foot) if the 2015 first-round pick is ready to return.
