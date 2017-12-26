Panthers' Thomas Davis: Suspension lifted
Davis's suspension was lifted Monday, per the league's official transaction log.
Davis was suspended one game for a hard hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams in Week 15. The Panthers were granted a temporary roster exemption on his reinstatement and thus will need to trim their roster in order to officially add Davis back to the roster.
