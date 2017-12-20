Panthers' Thomas Davis: Suspension reduced
Davis' two-game suspension has been reduced to one game following an appeal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davis landed a dangerous hit on Packers' wideout Davante Adams during an interception return by the Panthers on Sunday. Although the veteran does have a history of fines stemming from illegal hits, he still managed to get the suspension cut in half, a trend we have seen throughout the season in these types of situations. Still the Panthers will have to gameplan for the Buccaneers on Sunday with some combination of David Mayo, Ben Jacobs and Spencer Paysinger expected to see increased reps on defense.
